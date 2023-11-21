Get your wish list ready: Santa's House opens Friday at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, Downtown SLO has you covered.

The Holiday Plaza and Santa's House are opening this Friday, Nov. 24 at noon.

Santa Claus will ride into San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza on a firetruck while the SLO County Band performs holiday tunes. The Classic Carousel will also be open for rides.

"I just love bringing the community out. I love that the holidays are a time when everybody comes out, comes together, and I think that doing the things down here in the plaza, all the decorations downtown, you can feel a change in the air when they start to go up, and that's one of my favorite parts about the season," said Maggie Kovach, Downtown SLO Events Manager.

Santa's House will be open through Christmas Eve. Click here for a calendar and times.

Kids can also drop off their wish lists in the mailbox outside Santa's House. To make it to the North Pole in time for a response from Santa, letters must be dropped off by December 15.

Friday evening, Downtown SLO and the City of San Luis Obispo will host "Light Up the Plaza!" Lights on the 20-foot-tall decorated tree will be turned on, along with animated light displays and a music-synced light show.

The city's 47th Annual Holiday Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 7 p.m. Decorated floats, marching bands, and other community groups will parade around the downtown area starting at Palm and Chorro streets and ending at Higuera and Nipomo streets. For more information on the parade route and frequently asked questions about the parade, click here.

