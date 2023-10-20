How to give back to your community this tax season

The San Luis Obispo AARP is looking for volunteers for their tax-aide program.

The volunteers will help provide free tax preparation and e-filing services to seniors and low to moderate-income taxpayers.

Those receiving the services do not have to be a member of AARP.

Volunteer positions are needed for tax preparers, client facilitators, and the call center.

All volunteers will receive training and IRS certification.

Norman Baxter, the local coordinator for the Grace Bible Church in Arroyo Grande, said that those who want to volunteer should have an interest in helping their fellow citizen.

"It's very gratifying because these are oftentimes seniors who are scared to death of doing their taxes, they are incapable of it, they just cannot grasp it. Also, low to moderate incomes — it helps them because they do not have to pay for filing their taxes," Baxter said.

Go to www.ccfreetax.org for information on how to become an AARP Tax-Aide volunteer. The program has nine locations in the county from Paso Robles to Nipomo.