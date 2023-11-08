How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this holiday season

This holiday season, Home Instead is encouraging San Luis Obispo County residents to share the joy with our senior neighbors by participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

The program was created by Home Instead, a business that provides in-home care services to seniors, to bring holiday cheer and companionship to older adults in the community who may not have anyone to celebrate with.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with,” said Matt Galbraith, owner of the San Luis Obispo Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help these seniors experience the happiness and togetherness the season can bring.”

To participate, look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the county. Ornaments on the trees will feature the name and desired gift for an older adult. Shoppers can buy the requested gift, wrap it, and bring it back to the purchase location with the ornament attached by December 8. The gifts will then be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:



Carlock's Bakery, 1024 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos

Movement for Life Physical Therapy, 890 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay

SLO Smiles, 878 Walnut St, San Luis Obispo

SloDoCo Donuts, 195 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

SloDoCo Donuts, 6917 El Camino Real, STE E, Atascadero

Tribe Coffeehouse, 1355 E Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

“Gifts aside, the true value comes in the connection Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the community and our older neighbors,” Galbraith said.

Home Instead in San Luis Obispo has partnered with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution.

To date, Be a Santa to a Senior has engaged more than 65,000 volunteers, provided more than 2.2 million gifts, and shared the holiday spirit with around 800,000 older adults nationwide over the course of its 20-year run, according to Home Instead.

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (805) 473-5781.