Hundreds took to Downtown SLO to participate in the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

More than 650 people walked around San Luis Obispo to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 01:48:01-04

About 200 members of Cal Poly's Sigma Kappa Epislon Sorority participated in a 5k walk this morning.

The ceremony took place at the Mission Plaza where KSBY Anchor Richard Gearhart emceed.

"Nationwide, we have over six million people with Alzheimer's disease, so we are trying to raise that awareness and support and get early intervention for people that are diagnosed,” said Tamra Mariott, the Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association’s California Central Coast Chapter.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, participants exceeded their fundraising goal with a total of $180,388.

