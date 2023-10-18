"It's time to start cooking for my family more": Downtown SLO restaurant closes

Downtown San Luis Obispo is losing another restaurant.

Owners of Mint+Craft announced that they were closing their doors last Friday on social media.

"These past years have been both fulfilling and extremely difficult on our family—and it’s now time for me to start cooking for my own family a bit more often," said Josh from Mint+Craft via Facebook.

Josh adds that he is grateful to be part of the community and the kindness they have shown him.

The announcement comes just over a week after another beloved restaurant served its last meal in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Big Sky Cafe closed on October 8th after decades of business.