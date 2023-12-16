Local shelter has too many Huskies, so they’re offering a discount

Through the end of December, the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services is offering a special on huskies and husky mixes.

The shelter is beyond capacity, and they need help finding homes for these dogs.

Animal Services officials say they have seen an influx in huskies specifically, and they are offering $50 adoptions to help them find loving homes.

"We've really been working on getting homes for these dogs for quite a while, and this is a great time to be looking at the huskies," said Eric Anderson, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Manager.

The adoption special lasts through the end of the year and includes a microchip and licensing.

