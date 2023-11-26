Lots of support for local shops in San Luis Obispo during Small Business Saturday

Small business Saturday founded by American Express started in 2010 and has grown to become an important part of a busy shopping season for small businesses.

One local San Luis Obispo store owner agrees and is hopeful because of the holiday sales starting on Black Friday.

“Based on yesterday's sales it looks like it's going to be a very strong holiday season,” said Mary Alice Hamilton, the co-owner of Black Water.

An estimated $17.9 billion is projected to be spent among the U.S. consumers who shop at local retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Lompoc resident Kari Bohard is one of them.

“Try to shop locally. Local stores are the ones that do a lot of donations. They help the community with all the different sports and flower festivals, so we want to support them,” said Bohard.

San Luis Obispo is bringing back the Downtown SLO Holiday Hustle program. When you spend $100 at one small business, you get $10 off your purchase at the next small business.

The stores that participating this are as listed:



Blackwater



Hands Gallery



Summerland CO



Junk Girls



Humankind Fair Trade



Hempshak



Euphoria

“We always like to support locally and this is a fun way to do it with the map and the different stores giving discounts and a raffle prize,” said Bohard.

Small Business Saturday is a way for community members to celebrate the hard work of small business owners.

“Small Business Saturday is very important for all small businesses. It's a way that small businesses can be highlighted for the community to come and see what goods you have to sell,” added Hamilton.

Hamilton has had her store downtown for five years and shared what they sell the most during the holiday season.

“At Black Water, we kind of go off on the holiday season with big displays, ornaments and Christmas decor,” explained Hamilton.

Hamilton said this time of year is always busy for them.

“I'm very hopeful for this year that the community is going to come out and support the small businesses of San Luis Obispo,” said Hamilton.

For more information about the Downtown SLO Holiday Hustle program, visit this link.

