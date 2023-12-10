Need help with Covered California enrollment? SLO Co. Public Health offering assistance

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is offering assistance to residents enrolling in Covered California health insurance plans for 2024.

Covered California is the state's healthcare marketplace for coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Open enrollment is currently underway and will continue through January.

Community members who would like help reviewing their options and enrolling in an insurance plan can contact the Public Health Department's Covered California certified enrollment counselors for support.

Assistance is available in both English and Spanish at the following locations by appointment:



Grover Beach Public Health Clinic: 286 South 16th Street, Bldg. B. (Thursday afternoons)

Paso Robles Public Health Clinic: 805 4th Street (Wednesday afternoons)

San Luis Obispo County Health Agency: 2180 Johnson Ave (Monday through Friday―drop-ins also welcome)

To make an appointment, call (805) 781-4838.

To learn more about Covered California and enroll directly, visit CoveredCA.com or call 1-800-300-1506.