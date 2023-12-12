New wheels for the holidays: SLO Sheriff’s Office distributes hundreds of bikes to local kids

Hundreds of kids from across San Luis Obispo County are getting bicycles and brand-new helmets from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Since 1989, the sheriff’s office has been collecting donations of new and used bicycles and distributing them to local children during the holiday season.

Bikes that need repair are refurbished by inmates at the county’s Honor Farm.

“Having incarcerated persons be able to refurbish bikes and get them to, you know, some youth in the community and see a smile on their face is very important to the sheriff’s office,” said Correctional Sgt. Jeremy Rau.

Nine-year-old Javmin Barron was one of the children who received a bike on Tuesday.

“It’s really fun to get it,” she said, adding that she planned to “ride around my apartments and have fun with my brother.”

This year, the sheriff’s office collected more than 500 bikes, including some big donations from Huffy, The Bike Kitchen, and San Luis Garbage.