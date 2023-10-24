Nordstrom Rack preparing for San Luis Obispo opening this week

Some boys and girls from the San Luis Obispo community are getting a special shopping experience this week.

Nordstrom Rack opened its doors to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) on Tuesday, inviting the “Littles” to shop for the fall season before the store officially opens on Thursday.

Company officials say each child was given a gift card to shop for not only themselves, but also their families.

Nordstrom Rack has partnered with BBBS for a long time, donating more than $1.5 million, according to the company, which stated, “These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.”

Nordstrom Rack carries a variety of brands with prices up to 70 percent off, according to the company, and new deliveries coming in every week.

The 24,000 square-foot store is located in the SLO Promenade at 323 Madonna Road.

The grand opening is Thursday at 9 a.m. where there will be gift card giveaways, light refreshments and more.

