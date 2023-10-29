Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Pet owners unleashed their creativity at the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

The Woods Humane Society wrapped up October's National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.
KSBY News
The Woods Humane Society wrapped up October's National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.
The Woods Humane Society wrapped up October's National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.
Posted at 8:47 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 23:47:20-04

The Woods Humane Society wrapped up October's National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.

The free community celebration offered lots of dog-friendly carnival activities such as a stuffed-animal pull and fun Halloween festivities like a trick-for-treat training challenge.

“We are having our best celebration of the entire year. It's the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival we think of as a homecoming, where we bring all of our adopted dogs back on site,” said Emily L’Heureux , the Chief Executive Officer with the Woods Humane Society. “We've got 30 vendors, we've got food options available, costume contests, we have adoptions happening, Animal Services has adoption specials and microchipping, so just a big pet celebration.”

Other activities included taking seasonal family photos at the Woods Pup-kin patch or with Santa Paws and shopping from local artisans and vendors.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Luis Obispo

More News In Your Community