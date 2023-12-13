Residents gather at the mission in San Luis Obispo to celebrate feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Residents gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday evening for the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe — who is seen as a symbol of faith for Catholic Hispanics and known as the Empress of the Americas.

The gathering was at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. A procession was held at 6:30 p.m., mass at 7 p.m. followed by a celebration filled with decorations, music and plenty of food.

"[Our Lady of Guadalupe] is meant to be the mother of all God's children," said Isabella Garza, a San Luis Obispo resident. "She is — to me — another mother, but also like the woman that intercedes for us, that prays on our behalf, to bring us back to God. [She brings] us back to this sense of love and community and just overall well-being while also calling us to become Saints in our own ways, as well."

The feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated by people in both Mexico and the United States on December 12 each year.

People of faith are known to bring flowers to the Virgin Mary and participate in pilgrimages to honor her, Claudia Buccio of KSBY previously reported.

It is believed she made multiple appearances in a mountain named El Tepeyac in Mexico City in 1531. Tradition has it that she asked a young man, Juan Diego, to build a church for her. That is where the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe stands today. Claudia Buccio

Hundreds wrapped around the block to get into the Our Lady of Guadalupe event.