San Luis Obispo gym offers free workout to benefit SLO Food Bank

Gymnazo, a fitness facility located in San Luis Obispo, is hosting a free community workout this weekend that will benefit the SLO Food Bank.

The workout will consist of 50 circuit-based stations over one hour.

While the workout is free, the gym will be collecting donations for the food bank.

"They can donate food or they can donate money, so that's kind of all for the actual workout," explained Kaleena Kashima, a kinesiologist at Gymnazo. "If people want to come in, we don't charge for the workout, it's free. But if you would like to make a monetary donation in its place, then we offer that as well."

People of all fitness levels are invited to join in the workout this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8-9 a.m. at Gymnazo's facility located at 720 Aerovista Park Suite C in San Luis Obispo.

For more information about the services offered at Gymnazo, click here.

