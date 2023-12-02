San Luis Obispo Police Dept. asks for public help to identify theft suspects

Theft is a problem many businesses face year-round, but recent incidents at local stores have police asking for help from the community.

SLOPD is asking for the community's assistance identifying this person who is suspected in the theft of purses from Nordstrom Rack on Nov. 17 & Nov. 26. If you are able to ID, please contact Ofc. Church at 805-594-8004 and reference case # 231127058. pic.twitter.com/exZYODCZXs — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) November 30, 2023

Organized retail crime has been on the rise and California is taking a step to fight it. On September 14, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state was sending over $267 million to cities and counties to increase arrests and prosecutions for organized retail crime.

It is the largest-ever single investment to combat organized retail crime in California history.

“California is taking proactive measures to investigate commercial retail theft. It's in the hundreds of millions of dollars per year — the loss — and I know they've had a lot of success in combating commercial theft but I know it's still a problem. We've seen it in our community at several local businesses and we've made some arrests at those as well,” said Sgt. Caleb Kemp, San Luis Obispo Police Department.

In San Luis Obispo, Nordstrom Rack was reportedly hit on November 17 and November 26 and Boot Barn was hit on November 28.

SLOPD is seeking the community's assistance in identifying this person who is suspected in the theft of merchandise from Boot Barn on 11/28. If you are able to provide info, please contact Ofc. Behrens at 805-594-8064 and reference case #231128049. pic.twitter.com/JDjHcP7skZ — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) December 1, 2023

Sergeant Kemp explains the potential repercussions for the suspected thieves.

“If it's less than $950, it would be classified as a misdemeanor which is a less serious crime than a felony which is over $950. If it is a misdemeanor crime then the merchant who witnessed the theft and if they are desirous of prosecution, would let an officer know and they would make the arrest on the individual,” Kemp said.

If you have any information about the people seen in the photos, call (805) 594-8064.

