San Luis Obispo to prepare area near Prefumo Creek for upcoming storm season

The City of San Luis Obispo will begin construction on an emergency project to remove debris from Prefumo Creek near Los Osos Valley Road this month or next.

According to city officials, sediment and other debris have accumulated in the area, bringing a risk of flooding and other hazards.

The city held an informational session on October 10 to discuss the project with community members.

"We saw about 5 feet of new sediment accumulate between last year's storms and this year, so we are going to remove all of that as well as dig a little shallow depression so that future settlement accumulate in this area, and we can more easily and quickly remove it," said Wyatt Banker-Hix, the City of San Luis Obispo's Supervising Civil Engineer during the informational session.

City officials are working with FEMA and hope to have 93% of the project cost reimbursed.

