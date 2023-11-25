Santa Claus has arrived at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

Santa Claus arrived at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on the back of a fire truck on Friday afternoon.

"I am so happy that everybody is here to greet me," Santa said. "I'm very humbled, very happy... Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everybody."

From now through Christmas Eve, you can find him at Santa's House between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on most days. Click here for his full schedule and information on photo packages.

Kids can also drop off their letters to Santa in the mailbox outside of Santa's House. To make it to the North Pole in time for a response from Santa, letters must be dropped off by December 15.

The Classic Carousel is also open in Mission Plaza for rides, and in the evenings, visitors can enjoy a musical light show.