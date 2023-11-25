Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Santa Claus has arrived at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

santa and kids at santas house.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Santa Claus meets with children at Santa's House in San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza.
santa and kids at santas house.jpg
Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 21:25:55-05

Santa Claus arrived at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on the back of a fire truck on Friday afternoon.

"I am so happy that everybody is here to greet me," Santa said. "I'm very humbled, very happy... Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everybody."

From now through Christmas Eve, you can find him at Santa's House between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on most days. Click here for his full schedule and information on photo packages.

Kids can also drop off their letters to Santa in the mailbox outside of Santa's House. To make it to the North Pole in time for a response from Santa, letters must be dropped off by December 15.

The Classic Carousel is also open in Mission Plaza for rides, and in the evenings, visitors can enjoy a musical light show.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-InYourCommunity-Thumnbail-1280x720.png

More News In Your Community