Sensory packs are now available at SLO's Performing Arts Center

The Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo is partnering with KultureCity to make the venue sensory-inclusive.

Officials say their hope is to provide a positive art experience to everyone, regardless of age or disability.

With this new partnership, the PAC now offers KultureCity Sensory Bags which include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and other tools for guests who may feel overwhelmed by the new environment.

PAC officials say staff members are also trained annually on how to recognize guests with sensory needs such as autism, dementia and PTSD.

By downloading the KultureCity app, visitors to the PAC can see what sensory features are available and where they can access them. That includes the sensory bags, plus quiet areas and headphone zones.

