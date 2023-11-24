Shop in San Luis Obispo this holiday season and you could earn a $25 gift card

The City of San Luis Obispo is encouraging shoppers to "Buy Local" again this holiday season.

Beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 24, shoppers who spend $100 at San Luis Obispo retailers can qualify for a $25 gift card to another local business.

To get a gift card, shoppers must take their itemized receipts to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, located at 895 Monterey Street.

Shoppers can qualify for the bonus program up to three times through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, while supplies last.

Receipts from big box stores, restaurants, convenience and drug stores, grocery stores and supermarkets, lodging businesses, and gas stations do not qualify.

This is the fourth year the City of SLO and the Chamber of Commerce have partnered for the Buy Local Bonus program. City officials say the program injected more than $800,000 into the local economy last year. This year, the city has committed an additional $125,000 to purchase more gift cards.

In January, the city will offer an Eat Local Bonus program.

From Jan. 2 through Jan. 31, diners who spend $100 at any food or beverage establishment will be eligible for a $25 gift card.

For more information about the Buy Local and Eat Local Bonus programs, click here.

