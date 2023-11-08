SLO community will have its own Monopoly game and game makers want your help

San Luis Obispo will soon have its own version of the classic board game Monopoly.

Visit SLO CAL announced Wednesday that Hasbro and Top Trumps USA are in the process of creating a new community edition of the game.

"Our goal is to get the community together and have them be excited about something that showcases their city and the place they're from," Hirshal Sukha, Top Trumps USA's Sales Executive said.

Sukha added that people are encouraged to send in their suggestions and push for the places they want to see on the board.

People can send in their ideas via email at slo@toptrumps.com.

The SLO CAL Edition Monopoly is expected to be released in late August or early September of next year, according to representatives.

Top Trumps USA has released a series of community-based Monopoly board games, including one for Santa Barbara. That game is sold for $44.99 online.