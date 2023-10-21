SLO County reveals new government building signage honoring Katcho Achadjian

San Luis Obispo County revealed new signage renaming the SLO County government building in downtown San Luis Obispo the "Katcho Achadjian Government Center".

Dozens of Achadjian's friends and family members gathered for the dedication ceremony Friday morning.

Speakers included Supervisor John Peschong, Katcho’s wife, Araxie, and adult children Nyri and Hratch.

“We feel very humbled, and today is monumental. It’s almost surreal that they are dedicating the people's building after we call him the people advocate. We are very thankful to the county and the board of supervisors for this great honor,” said Araxie Achadjian.

Courtesy photo Katcho Achadjian

The renaming of the building honors the former county supervisor and State Assembly member who passed away in 2020.

Achadijian was elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 1998 and held that position until he was elected to the California State Assembly in 2010.