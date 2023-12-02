SLO County seeks volunteers for homeless Point-in-Time Count

San Luis Obispo County's Homeless Services Division is seeking volunteers for their Point-in-Time Count.

The Point-in-Time Count is a canvas of people in the area who are experiencing homelessness.

It happens every two years. The next count will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The county needs about 250 volunteers for the effort.

County officials say volunteers will work in small groups led by guides and will conduct face-to-face interviews with unsheltered people throughout San Luis Obispo County.

All volunteers will be asked to attend a training session prior to the Point-in-Time Count.

"We are looking for volunteers who are compassionate and ready to learn more about homelessness response in our community," said Kari Howell, the County of San Luis Obispo's manager for the Point-in-Time Count. "All volunteers will be given the tools and training they need to have this be an informative experience for everyone involved and a successful count of our most vulnerable community members."

The goal of the count is to gather information that can be used to identify gaps in homeless services and guide local policy. It is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To volunteer or learn more about the Point-in-Time Count, click here.