SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson issued intent to recall

An intent to recall San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson was recently hand-delivered to the clerk-recorder's office.

The intent to recall letter states, 'Gibson has abused his powers as a supervisor by getting rid of county administrative officer Wade Horton and replacing him with a political contributor.'

Those organizing the petition also accused the District 2 supervisor of turning his back on voters by repealing the 2022 district boundaries in an effort to ensure his re-election.

Gibson denies these allegations and in a statement to KSBY he said in part:

“I’m not at all surprised they’d try this, given their track record…This petition notice is full of distortions and lies – exactly like the campaign they ran against me just last year…Voters in this county are smart and i expect this stunt will fail.”

Gibson won the race for district supervisor against Bruce Jones last year by 13 votes.

Gibson also adds that the proponents continue to peddle election fraud conspiracy theories.

County officials say in order for the recall to go on the March ballot, the petition would need about 7,000 signatures.

The clerk-recorder's office confirmed the names of two people who issued the intent to recall letter. John Whitworth was one of them. He declined to comment at this time.