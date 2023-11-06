Students at San Luis Obispo school enjoy new playground

Students at a San Luis Obispo charter school now have some new equipment to enjoy.

Thanks to Measure C funds, planning started this past April for the playground at Bellevue Santa-Fe Charter School that includes eight swings, up from four before; three slides, two more than before; a four-person teeter totter and climbable merry-go-round.

The school leases the property from the San Luis Coastal Unified School District and says the total cost of the project, which has been in the making for 23 years, was $219,000.