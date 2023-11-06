Watch Now
Students at San Luis Obispo school enjoy new playground

Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter School
Students at Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter School rush to play on the new playground
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 15:13:27-05

Students at a San Luis Obispo charter school now have some new equipment to enjoy.

Thanks to Measure C funds, planning started this past April for the playground at Bellevue Santa-Fe Charter School that includes eight swings, up from four before; three slides, two more than before; a four-person teeter totter and climbable merry-go-round.

The school leases the property from the San Luis Coastal Unified School District and says the total cost of the project, which has been in the making for 23 years, was $219,000.

