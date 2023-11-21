These are the days you can park for free in downtown San Luis Obispo this holiday season

For the third year, the City of San Luis Obispo is bringing back its 12 Days of Free Parking program.

On 12 select days from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, anyone can park for free in the city’s three parking garages:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 Black Friday, Nov. 24 Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 Sunday, Nov. 26 Sunday, Dec. 3 Sunday, Dec. 10 Sunday, Dec. 17 Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 Christmas Day, Dec. 25 Day after Christmas, Dec. 26 New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 New Year’s Day, Jan. 1

The city's parking garages are located at 842 Palm Street, 919 Palm Street, and 871 Marsh Street.

Jennifer Rice, the Deputy Director of Mobility Services for Public Works, says many local businesses closed due to the pandemic. Because of this, the city is trying to do what it can to support downtown stores and encourage people who live not only in the city but also in neighboring communities to come and shop.

“Support the downtown community and our downtown businesses to encourage people to shop local and do their holiday shopping here in our downtown,” Rice said.

Parking will also be free both on-street and in the structures during the Downtown Holiday Parade from 6–9 p.m. on Friday, December 1.

