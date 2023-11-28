'We call it our Super Bowl." Local online shop hoping for big Cyber Monday sales

Cyber Monday is predicted to set record sales this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday are critical to our business. We call it our Super Bowl,” said Brianna Malory, Brightlane and Goodly Marketing Director.

Goodly is an online retail store that started as the Sock Drawer in San Luis Obispo and transitioned to being fully online a little over a year ago. It was a strategic business move for the company that now focuses on fun, high-quality gifts.

“Products that are fun, unique and make people feel connected in sometimes a disconnected world, so we do that at the consumer level with our brand Goodly and Brightlane we do it at the corporate level,” Mallory said.

Goodly began offering Cyber Monday deals in 2011 when the company launched the online part of its business.

Mallory says being a locally-owned business can be competitive this time of year.

“Buying intent is high with the consumer but that also means that we are competing with every other retailer including Amazon and their Cyber Monday deals,” Mallory said.

Warren Foote has lived in San Luis Obispo for five years but says he mainly shops online now.

“Over the years I’ve gone from really wanting to go into the store and purchase something, but then if I get to a store I'll look online and realize it's cheaper to get online so now it's kind of like online,” Foote said.

Cal Poly student Lucy Holland was shopping in San Luis Obispo on Monday but also took advantage of online deals.

“I looked on Amazon because I was looking for a few things for my pets and trying to buy them in bulk,” Holland said.

She says she tries to support small businesses when she can.

"I won't go out of my way to go to some of the big box stores at 6 a.m. but if I'm out on a Friday and I see a deal, I'll go to some of the smaller stores,” Holland said.

Adobe predicts Cyber Monday will bring in a record $12 billion in spending this year.

