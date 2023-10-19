Who has the biggest pumpkin on the Central Coast? Winner revealed at Great Pumpkin Contest

On Thursday, October 19, the 18th annual Great Pumpkin Contest will take place at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All pumpkins entered have to be a shade of orange and must be grown from a giant pumpkin seed germinated on the Central Coast.

Giant pumpkins can grow between 200 and 2,000 pounds, with the world record being 2,749 pounds.

Last year's winning pumpkin weighed 801 pounds.

To get the giant pumpkins onto the scale, Cal Poly Agricultural Engineering students donate their time to be part of the Pumpkin Lifting Team.

Local celebrity judges will award prizes in the most beautiful and most unusual categories.

The top three heaviest pumpkins will roll home with a share of $2,000 from Ag West Farm Credit, while a special prize will be awarded to the heaviest pumpkin grown by a 4-H and FFA student.

In addition to the pumpkin weighing, there will be booths from Cal Poly Ag Leadership, Poor Richard’s Press, and face painting by Freckles the Clown.

The Great Pumpkin Contest is presented by Farm Supply Company.