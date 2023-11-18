Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Working out for a good cause: SLO gym raises $24K for Family Care Network

mcalister training donation.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
McAlister Training presented a check for more than $24,000 to the Family Care Network on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
mcalister training donation.jpg
Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 20:22:31-05

A San Luis Obispo fitness studio raised more than $24,000 for the Family Care Network during their annual fundraiser.

Every October, McAlister Training hosts "McToberfest," a month-long challenge during which studio members can ask friends and family to sponsor their workout classes. The money raised, benefits the Family Care Network.

The Family Care Network provides support and services to children and families impacted by trauma in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

"One of our programs, specifically, is called Bringing Families Home, and that program really is allowing families to find permanent housing so their children can be reunited with them, and these gifts allow us to partner with those families and provide those families with basically a home and home environment," explained Jeff Carlson, Family Care Network CEO.

Last year, the gym raised $3,100 for the Family Care Network during McToberfest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-InYourCommunity-Thumnbail-1280x720.png

More News In Your Community