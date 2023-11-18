Working out for a good cause: SLO gym raises $24K for Family Care Network

A San Luis Obispo fitness studio raised more than $24,000 for the Family Care Network during their annual fundraiser.

Every October, McAlister Training hosts "McToberfest," a month-long challenge during which studio members can ask friends and family to sponsor their workout classes. The money raised, benefits the Family Care Network.

The Family Care Network provides support and services to children and families impacted by trauma in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

"One of our programs, specifically, is called Bringing Families Home, and that program really is allowing families to find permanent housing so their children can be reunited with them, and these gifts allow us to partner with those families and provide those families with basically a home and home environment," explained Jeff Carlson, Family Care Network CEO.

Last year, the gym raised $3,100 for the Family Care Network during McToberfest.

