Zombie 5K: Are you fast enough to outrun these zombies?

A spooky race returns just in time for Halloween, but are you brave enough to run this 5k, knowing zombies are coming for you?

After a three-year hiatus, Zombie Invasion SLO is back. The 5k race and family-friendly one-mile walk could be the perfect way for you to spend the Saturday morning before Halloween. In the 5k, you can run the race, or you can be a zombie and try stealing flags, similar to flag football, from the runners.

“It's different than all the other races,” said Carly Spears, Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center Executive Director. “First of all, you get some exercise in, you get to raise money for a good cause, but also, when is another time in your life where you could be a zombie and chase people? It's so fun.”

The family-friendly fundraiser is set for the morning of Saturday, October 28th at Camp San Luis Obispo, near Cuesta College. Spears says the event began in 2014, and she has participated as a zombie and a runner in the past.

“Camp SLO is the perfect place for it,” said Spears. “As you can see, it's a little bit of a zombie vibe. You're trying to survive out here at the military base.”

All money raised goes to the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center.

“It helps with our social programs, our dances, game night outreach, anything we do there at the center,” said Spears.

The family-friendly run starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 28th, followed by the 5k survival race at 11 a.m.

For those planning to attend, don’t enter Camp San Luis Obispo from Highway One. Take Hollister Road through Cuesta past the athletic fields.

For registration and more information, click here.

