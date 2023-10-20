Man assaulted in San Miguel store parking lot, officials say

A woman is facing charges connected to an assault in San Miguel last week.

It reportedly happened Thursday, Oct. 12, around 10 p.m.

A spokesperson with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says the victim told deputies he was assaulted by a woman in the parking lot of Dollar General on the 900 block of K Street.

The victim was reportedly hit once in the midsection and twice on the side of his head, the spokesperson said.

A 31-year-old woman from Paso Robles, identified as Janine Cesena, was arrested in connection with the assault.

The spokesperson says the victim and suspect did know each other. The investigation is continuing and no information, including a possible motive, was released.

A gofundme created for the victim says he is out of the hospital but still recovering from his injuries.