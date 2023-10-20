1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Kristin Smart Case
Positively Central Coast
Fire Watch
California News
National News
World News
Videos
News Tips
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Surf Cams
California Drought
Weather App
Traffic
Sports
Friday Night Highlights
In Your Community
Season of Hope
Give a Child a Book
Contests
Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at KSBY
News Literacy Project
Healthy Living
United Way
Common Cents
Don't Waste Your Money
About Us
On KSBY
Contact Us
News Team
Jobs at KSBY
KSBY Apps
Local Business Resources
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
News
Local News
Microclimate Weather
In Your Community
Sports
Kristin Smart Case
Contact Us
News Team
Season of Hope
Celebrating 70 Years
Positively Central Coast
Contests
Quick links...
News
Local News
Microclimate Weather
In Your Community
Sports
Kristin Smart Case
Contact Us
News Team
Season of Hope
Celebrating 70 Years
Positively Central Coast
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
San Miguel
San Miguel
Man assaulted in San Miguel store parking lot, officials say
KSBY Staff
2:39 PM, Oct 20, 2023
More News In Your Community