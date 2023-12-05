Help name Santa Barbara Zoo's new giraffe calf

You can help name one of the newest residents at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

A female Masai giraffe calf was born at the zoo last month and the list of names for her has been narrowed down to two by zoo staff.

The community is now asked to help decide whether she will be called Malia and Indira.

Malia was selected to honor the calf’s parents, Michael and Adia. The zoo says the name has multiple origins and meanings, including queen in Swahili.

Indira honors a docent who has volunteered at the zoo for more than 20 years.

Voting is open through Sunday and can be done online by clicking here.

The calf is the third for Adia and the last offspring sired by Michael, who died earlier this year.

Other giraffes at the zoo are Audrey, Theo and another calf of Adia’s, Raymie.

