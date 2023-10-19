Santa Barbara woman who went on racist tirade against construction worker charged

A Santa Barbara woman who went on a racist tirade against a construction worker in September has been charged with two crimes, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jeanne Terese Umana has been charged with battery and trespassing — both misdemeanors — for actions stemming from an altercation on September 16 that caused a firestorm on social media and led to a protest in Santa Barbara condemning her actions.

Umana used racial slurs when interacting with a construction worker, Luis Cervantes, while stepping onto private property.

In the video posted on social media, Umana can be seen lunging for Cervantes' cell phone that he was using to film the incident.

Umana has since apologized for her actions.

In a statement provided to Eduardo Huijon Jr. of KSBY, Umana stated: "In the interest of saving the community of Santa Barbara from any further chaos, I would be wise to refrain from adding any further comments. I have apologized several times."