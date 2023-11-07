Rescue Mission opening recovery program for women in Santa Maria

Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast is opening a new long-term recovery program for women in Santa Maria.

Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast was formerly known as the Central Coast Rescue Mission. In 2002, the organization opened a residential drug and alcohol recovery program for men.

The new Women’s Life Recovery Program is ten months long and is aimed at women who are struggling with addiction or homelessness.

The director of Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast, Chris Rutledge, says over the past eight years, the organization has received about 25 calls a month from women seeking help.

"We are responding to that call for help today for women who are experiencing homelessness, addiction, domestic violence, even sex trafficking,” Rutledge said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. “Any women in our community who need help, regardless of ID or any other qualifiers, we are there to answer that call for help just because they're asking and because they're part of our community."

Women interested in joining the program can call (805) 614-0220 to set up an interview or visit the Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast’s website for more information.