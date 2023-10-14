Watch Now
Santa Maria seeks bands for 2024 Summer Concerts in the Park

Posted at 10:35 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 13:35:00-04

Applications are open for Santa Maria’s 2024 Summer Concerts in the Park.

To be considered, bands must submit a demo thumb drive, biography, high-resolution picture, or an electronic press kit along with the application, to the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 South McClelland Street, no later than Tuesday, October 31, at 5 p.m.

Concerts in the Park are free and family-friendly. Concerts will be held at city parks on Sunday afternoons from June through August.

The community is encouraged to invite family and friends, pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs, or throw blankets, and enjoy a variety of music genres.

Applications for the event are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/recreation [cityofsantamaria.org].

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, (805) 925–0951 extension 2260 or email to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.

