SLO CAL Summit highlights tourism's lasting impact

Tourism and business leaders gathered Thursday for the 2026 SLO CAL Summit at the Alex Madonna Expo Center.

The sold-out event focused on tourism's impact on local businesses and communities and ways to encourage visitors to return to the region.

Sessions explored new visitor and meetings research, artificial intelligence in tourism marketing and opportunities tied to international travel ahead of FIFA and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Featured speakers represented Visit SLO CAL, Visit California, Brand USA, CULT Collective, Karsh Hagan Madden and The Shipyard.

The summit also examined how SLO CAL can strengthen tourism demand and position Highway 1 for increased international attention. Speakers discussed strategies for building stronger connections with travelers and turning visits into repeat visitation.