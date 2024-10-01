The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County looks for Extraordinary Educator Award nominations

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County is accepting nominations for their annual Extraordinary Educator Award.

In years past, this award has gone to teachers, therapists, and volunteers who go above and beyond in their work with the special needs community.

Last year the award was given to Claudia Watters, a paraeducator at Kellogg School.

The award will be presented at the Down Syndrome Association’s 13th annual Hoedown on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

The event lasts from 5 pm to 9pm and will feature a barbecue dinner, live music, a silent auction, and activities for kids.

Tickets for the 13th Annual Hoedown are available at dsasbc.org or at the door.

To nominate someone to be this year’s Extraordinary Educator, email melissa@dsasbc.org or call (805) 886-4411.

All nominations must be sent in by Friday, October 6, 2024.