WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Comedy, antiques, beer and more to celebrate the last weekend of February

A lot is going on this weekend across our Central Coast communities. Here's a look at some of the events taking place from Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Air Force Band Woodwinds Concerts

February 23-25 and 27, Across Santa Barabara County

The Band of the Golden West is headed to Santa Barbara for three free concerts this weekend in Santa Barbara County!

Friday, February 23: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Santa Barbara, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 25: Calvary Baptist Church, Lompoc, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27: Montecito Covenant Church, 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Indies and Eats

Palm Theatre, January 10 through February 25, Showings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

It is the last weekend to enjoy the perfect pairing of dinner and a movie at the historic Palm Theatre, which is partnering with Ox and Anchor to offer dinner before their food-themed films every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday through February.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Comedy Festival

February 22-25, Across San Luis Obispo

Get ready to laugh and enjoy non-stop comedy throughout the weekend at the 14th Annual SLO Comedy Festival. From February 22-25, 21 comedians from all over the country will be showcasing their talent at ten venues in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. Grab your tickets online in advance for a discount. You can also purchase your tickets at the door.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale

Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara. February 23-25. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale will showcase a selection of vintage goods from the 17th Century to Mid Century. Over 60 dealers from across the country will be offering furniture, jewelry, paintings, pottery and other rare and hard-to-find items.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, February 24th

SLO Craft Beer Festival

Alex Madonna Expo Center, San Luis Obispo. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy beer from some of the best breweries in the U.S. at the SLO Craft Beer Festival. The event will feature unlimited beverage samples, selected food samples, beer educational seminars and more. If you don't have a designated driver, don't worry. Free shuttles will be offered from Launch and Ladder, Campus Bottle, and Novo starting at 11:30 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

In the Classical Style: Concert by the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society

Grace Baptist Church, Santa Maria. 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra to celebrate the works of three of classical music's greatest composers. The orchestra will be performing pieces composed by the great Mozart, Stravinsky and Beethoven. Turn this into a family night out with free kids tickets for every child 18 years old and younger.

Full details can be found here!

Siri Lindley's Life Run

Believe Ranch and Rescue, Santa Ynez. Beginning at 8 a.m.

Run along the beautiful Santa Ynez countryside for a cause. After the 5K run or walk, enjoy some local artisan pop-ups with coffee, baked goods, and arts and crafts. Kids can also ride, groom and pet the horses. All proceeds for the event will go to the Believe Ranch and Rescue, an organization that aims to rescue abused, neglected and slaughter-bound horses.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, February, 25th

Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo

Hunter Ranch, Paso Robles. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are planning for a wedding, large-scale event, or quinceañera, come meet your potential vendors at the Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo. Enjoy some free food and drink samples while connecting with some of the leading vendors in the wedding and event industry. Plus, some are offering on-site discounts.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

Sunshine is here to stay, until late this weekend at least

Full details on your forecast can be found here!