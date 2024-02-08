Skies are set to clear in the aftermath of Wednesday's severe storms

Good morning Central Coast.

What a set of days it has been, heavy rain, damaging winds plus a severe weather outbreak have made their mark on the Central Coast.

Here is a look at our coverage and some of the damage!

Thankfully the worst is behind us. A few scattered showers are still pushing through the region this morning but will not be too impactful. A few hundredths of an inch is expected max.

Our skies are clearing and much better weather is on the way but the one area of concern is still our beaches.

The combination of high surf, some storm surge, and high tides are bringing coastal flood risk this morning and tomorrow morning as well. Use extra caution by the beaches!

This evening winds will begin to shift and clear out the lingering atmospheric instability from the region. Basically this weekend will be beautiful! Highs will climb into the 60s with abundant sunshine.

That trend will continue into next week when 70s aren't out of the question.

Into the far extended forecast it looks like by late next week a slight pattern shift will begin and bring in a few passing rain chances in the 8-14 day forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!