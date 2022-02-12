Indoor masking still a requirement with Super Bowl on Sunday

The CDC and local health officials have made it clear that masking is still a requirement with the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The mask mandate is still set to be lifted next week but will remain active during Super Bowl Sunday.

Bars and restaurants must maintain their indoor masking policy in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

“We are still sticking to the guidelines. You have to wear a mask coming in and once you’re actively eating or drinking, you can remove your mask. The staff will be wearing their masks 100 percent of the time,” said O’Malley’s Bar Owner Dan Baham.

With Super Bowl Sunday comes the expectation of large crowds in Santa Barbara.

“We are expecting to be very busy. We are downtown and we are playing with a California team so we’re going to have a lot of people here,” said Patxi’s Pizza Supervisor Brenda Rodriguez.

Many people are choosing to watch the game at home or at a party away from a public setting.

“It is easy, convenient, they have a good menu coming up so it’s mostly just the food too,” said Clifford Munton, Santa Barbara resident.

Others will head to local bars and restaurants, meaning masking rules must come into play.

“We’re just going to follow the guidelines until they lift them and they’re going to lift them on Wednesday,” said Baham.

“We do usually allow them to take off the masks when they are eating or drinking some beers but mostly people are pretty good at maintaining the masks. If there is a problem, you will not be able to come in to Patxi’s Pizza to enjoy it,” said Rodriguez.

“We’re supposed to be our brother’s keeper and it’s not really hurting you to wear a mask. When you eat you take it off when you’re not eating save somebody’s health,” said Marcia Schumate, a Santa Barbara visitor.

“We don’t want to go backwards. We’re going to do our due diligence. By now, this thing spreads like crazy,” said Baham.

Super Bowl LVI kicks kicks off at 3:30 p.m. between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl will air on KSBY from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.