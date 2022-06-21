Inflation impacting local hair salons with rising cost of products

Inflation is hitting hair salons with the rising cost of products used for day-to-day operations.

“We want to make sure that our employees are making a livable wage here,” said Bluebird Salon owner Maryah Lilly.

“I feel like my main focus is making sure that we can accommodate the client in a way that they can afford it and that will keep us open,” said Tigerlily Salon owner Larella Ellsworth.

“Everything that it takes to do one service on a client has definitely gone up, and unfortunately, that tacks on to the service fee,” said The Culture Salon owner Janina Cannon.

Salon owners say they are feeling the impact of inflation daily.

“Product costs have probably gone up 25 percent,” said Lilly.

“Our color line has always consistently gone up, and it did go up twice instead of once last year,” said Ellsworth. “Some of the things that weren't anticipated were the gloves. Gloves went up 100 percent.”

“Retail brings us money but obviously, we have to put a higher price tag on that to be able to make up for what has offset us in the other ways," said Cannon.

Owners say they have had to get creative with their pricing strategy to stay afloat.

“We restructured our pricing in January, but I'm already seeing the difference now, and I feel like we're ready to do another small increase,” said Lilly.

Owners say their goal is to assist their customers in a process that is fair and cost-effective for both sides.

“Rather than raising prices and people are getting the same thing, we're trying to do things where we're adding more value to our services,” said Lilly.

“We've been trying to make some moves to help our clientele be able to still afford to get their hair done,” said Ellsworth. “Educating them on how to prolong their haircuts or different ways of making their color costs a little less expensive.”

“We are fortunate enough to still be able to have clients in our chair, and we appreciate them during this time,” said Cannon.