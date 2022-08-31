Injured hiker rescued on Bishop Peak

Firefighters rescued an injured hiker stuck on Bishop Peak tonight.
San Luis Obispo Fire Department officials say crews were able to make access to the hiker while a Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter provided hoisting assistance.
The hiker was transported to an area hospital after the rescue.
