Injured hiker rescued on Bishop Peak

San Luis Obispo Fire Department
KSBY
Posted at 9:47 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 00:47:34-04

Firefighters rescued an injured hiker stuck on Bishop Peak tonight.

San Luis Obispo Fire Department officials say crews were able to make access to the hiker while a Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter provided hoisting assistance.

The hiker was transported to an area hospital after the rescue.

