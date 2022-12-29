Inmate dies from overdose at North Santa Barbara County Jail

Santa Barbara County Sheriff officials report an inmate died after overdosing while in custody at the North Santa Barbara County Jail.

The incident began Wednesday at 7:49 a.m. when patrol deputies responded to the 800 block of Redwood Avenue near Santa Maria for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they contacted the suspect who was found to be in violation of his parole conditions with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Northern Branch Jail, where he was placed in a cell for observation.

Sheriff officials say while in the cell the suspect became unresponsive, and custody deputies quickly began life-saving measures, including the administration of naloxone. Wellpath medical arrived, administering additional rounds of naloxone and the suspect temporarily regained consciousness.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the in-custody death.

Sheriff officials say they will release more information once the family is notified and the investigation has concluded.