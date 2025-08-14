Inmate with ties to San Luis Obispo County missing from Bakersfield facility

Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program Facility in Bakersfield on Thursday.

Officials at the facility were made aware that Felipe Rodriguez was missing at about 5:25 a.m.

Rodriguez is 46 years old, 5’10” tall and approximately 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and a gray sweatshirt. His last known location was near the intersection of Brundage Lane and South Owens Street in Bakersfield.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Rodriguez was convicted of burglary in San Luis Obispo County. He had been housed at the Bakersfield facility since June.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement, 911, or Special Agent Sal Herrera at (559) 217-0022.