Intent to recall SLO Co. Supervisor Bruce Gibson terminated, here's why

The effort to recall District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson will not move forward due to a missed deadline.

The announcement to terminate the recall was made Tuesday afternoon by County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.

Cano made the decision due to the petitioner missing a deadline required by the California Elections Code.

On October 31, Supervisor Gibson issued an answer to the recall proponents’ filing of an intention to circulate a recall petition.

According to election officials, Section 11042 requires the proponents of a recall effort to submit two blank copies of the petition to be circulated, along with proof of publication of intent “at least once in a newspaper of general circulation,” within 10 days of that answer.

The deadline for the Clerk-Recorder to receive the blank copies and proof of publication was Monday, November 13.

The clerk recorder's office says the petitioner did not attempt to file them until Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The initial intent to recall letter stated, 'Gibson has abused his powers as a supervisor by getting rid of county administrative officer Wade Horton and replacing him with a political contributor.'

If the recall proponents want to initiate a new recall effort, they can, but they must begin the process from the start.