Internet now more accessible with new discount

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is nationwide and can provide a discount of up to fifty dollars per household to access internet services.

“Well, there's three ways for an eligible household to apply. You can contact your company directly to learn about the application process, and if you can't do that, then you can go to a website called Get Emergency Broadband dot org and you can apply online," explained Public Information Manager for the City of Santa Maria Mark van de Kamp.

Some of the eligibility requirements include earning less than or at 135% of the Federal Poverty guidelines income, receiving benefits under existing programs, or having experienced a substantial loss of income since February 2020. People can find more about the requirements by going to the website.

“That would translate to slightly more than 81,000 residents in the city of Santa Maria alone, many of whom may qualify,” said van de Kamp.

People can call 833-511-0311 to receive a mail-in application or print out the application to send by going to the website.

“Apparently, it's going to last during the pandemic, so there is no we don't know when the pandemic will be declared over or dropped to an epidemic, but that's up to probably the World Health Organization and the CDC. As far as I know, there is no expiration date to the program.”

Households can also apply for a one-time discount to purchase a device.

