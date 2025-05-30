Investigation involving 'illicit online drug sales' underway in Lompoc

Parents are being encouraged to review their children’s social media accounts following an incident in the Lompoc area involving illicit online drug sales.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports detectives launched an investigation in February after multiple students at Cabrillo High School in Vandenberg Village required medical attention due to “adverse reactions to edible cannabis products.”

Authorities say they learned a 15-year-old was given edible cannabis products, brought them to school and shared them with other students. Sheriff’s officials say the determined Flor Yudith Zamora, 21, of Lompoc “was utilizing social media for targeted sales of cannabis products, psilocybin, nicotine products, codeine, and alcohol to juveniles.”

The case has been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for review.

“Detectives are urging all parents and guardians to take an active role in monitoring their children’s online activity along with a specific request for any additional information related to this case,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

The suspect’s Instagram account was identified as Malas $mokez.

Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff's Office/Instagram

Sheriff’s officials released the information in an effort “to aid in identifying additional cases.”

Authorities say payments linked to this Instagram account may have been sent to “Flor Zamora” through Zelle or Cash App. Steps they sheriff’s office is encouraging parents to take include:

· Reviewing your child’s social media accounts, including private messages and friend lists

· Talking with your children about the dangers of illegal drugs and the risks associated with engaging with people online they do not know

· Reporting any suspicious activity or unfamiliar contacts to authorities right away

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Cannabis Compliance Team at (805) 681-4150 or by email at cannabistips@sbsheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805)681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

