Isla Vista Bluff Safety Plan passes in latest Board of Supervisors meeting

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a set of safety enhancements for the Isla Vista Bluffs during Tuesday's meeting.

The 8-Point Plan was first introduced in September after Benjamin Schurmer, a student who was attending Santa Barbara City College died after falling from the bluffs.

The 8-Point Plan includes the following:



Raising fence heights to a minimum of six feet, both in public parks and on private property Enhanced lighting, including the possibility of motion sensor lighting Improved warning signs to ensure they are visible at night Setting up more permanent public restrooms Horticulture Barriers to deter trespassing in unsafe areas Increased education Setting up a memorial to commemorate those lost in cliff falls Updating the current Social Host and Festival Ordinances to expand law enforcement capabilities in addressing unsafe activities on the cliffs

“The unanimous approval of these safety enhancements reflects the collective commitment of our board to the well-being of the Isla Vista community and those who visit," Chair of the Board of Supervisors Das Williams said in a statement. "We are dedicated to implementing these measures swiftly to create a safer environment for everyone.”

Officials said alcohol and drug use played a role in some of the 13 deaths that happened along the Isla Vista bluffs area. They added that while the county has been addressing the issue through ongoing education and awareness campaigns, they recognized that "education alone may not always be sufficient to prevent accidents, especially when impaired judgment is a factor."

County officials hoped the new safety measures would effectively deter individuals from accessing "precarious areas along the bluff, even when under the influence".