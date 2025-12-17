'It all paid off': Creston man spends months building light display on Western movie set

A Creston ranch owner has once again taken his Christmas decorations to the next level in a spectacle fit for the big screen.

Critter Creek Ranch owner John Rickwald is continuing his tradition of building the Frontier Fantasy Christmas Light Display, complete with Santa Claus figurines, a teddy bear collection, and about three miles of lights.

The decorations are all lit up against the backdrop of a Western movie set, which Rickwald is building as an homage to his childhood on the back lots of Fox Studios.

"When I get into something, I get into it," Rickwald said. "I wanted my own Western town movie set, [so] I got into it."

The Creston resident tells KSBY that it took him three and a half months to assemble the display; However, he says the community's reaction made his hard work all worth it.

"It all paid off, seeing all the happy children and the community coming out and everyone having a good time," Rickwald said. "Even though I have a lot of body aches from doing it, the aches aren't so bad when you know it was worthwhile."

On Saturday, Rickwald hosted a holiday event at the ranch, which he says was attended by more than 1,000 people.

He told KSBY that the free gathering served as a way to spread some Christmas joy.

"A lot of people say, 'Why don't you charge? You could make good money.' That was not my goal— it was really to share the Christmas spirit with people, especially the families that can't afford to take their kids anywhere without spending the big bucks," Rickwald said.

The display can now be viewed from a distance through the end of the month at Rickwald's property on La Panza Road in Creston.