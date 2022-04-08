Items stolen, booths damaged at Cal Poly Rodeo

Two vendor booths at Cal Poly’s Rodeo event were broken into early Friday morning, according to Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier.

One booth was Cattaneo Bros., a local jerky company . According to their Facebook post, the thieves stole almost everything and what was left behind was destroyed.

In all their years of shows and events, the company says they have never experienced anything like this.

Cattaneo Bros. The Cattaneo Bros. booth before the April 8 incident

Patrol officers reported seeing stolen property fall out of the car as it drove away from the rodeo grounds. While the car got away, officers recovered about $3,700 in stolen property, according to Lazier.

The investigation behind these thefts and possible break-ins continues.

Cattaneo Bros. says University Police have a description of the vehicle and say the incident happened around 5 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information are encouraged to call the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281.