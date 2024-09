On Friday, Paso Robles resident Sofia "Rusty" Meznarich celebrated 101 years of life.

Rusty was born in 1923. She served as a Marine during World War II and was stationed in Santa Barbara.

Her 101st birthday party featured family, friends and cake.

At Friday's party, KSBY spoke with Rusty about what it feels like to be 101 years old.

"It's like when I was 75."

The celebration will continue tomorrow at a pub in Paso Robles.